Symfony / PHP / JavaScript / Vue.js / Docker / Devops...

Moins de blabla... plus de code.

Fichier de configuration PHPStan typique pour un projet Symfony

Publié le 11/11/2020 • Mis à jour le 20/11/2020


English language detected! 🇬🇧

  We noticed that your browser is using English. Do you want to read this post in this language?

Read the english version 🇬🇧 Close

Voici un fichier de configuration PHPStan typique pour un projet Symfony. J'ai ajouté des liens vers la documentation afin de voir la signification de chaque paramètre. Il y a quelques plugins à installer. Celui relatif à Symfony est essentiel puisqu'il permet à PHPStan d'avoir accès et de pouvoir inspecter le conteneur de dépendances. Les autres ajoutent des règles supplémentaires. Bien sûr, vous êtes libres de les installer ou pas. Si vous commencer à utiliser PHPStan sur un ancien projet, il va surement détecter de nombreux problèmes. Dans ce cas, mon conseil est de commencer au niveau 0 puis de passer au suivant une fois que toutes les erreurs ont été corrigées. Prenez ça comme un jeu ! 😀 

# configuration/phpstan.neon
includes:
    # require phpstan/extension-installer to avoid inlcuding these lines
    #- vendor/ekino/phpstan-banned-code/extension.neon     # https://github.com/ekino/phpstan-banned-code
    #- vendor/phpstan/phpstan-symfony/extension.neon       # https://github.com/phpstan/phpstan-symfony
    #- vendor/phpstan/phpstan-deprecation-rules/rules.neon # https://github.com/phpstan/phpstan-deprecation-rules
    #- vendor/phpstan/phpstan-strict-rules/rules.neon      # https://github.com/phpstan/phpstan-strict-rules
    #- vendor/phpstan/phpstan/phpstan-doctrine             # https://github.com/phpstan/phpstan-doctrine

rules:
    - App\PHPStan\ControllerIsFinalRule
    - App\PHPStan\ControllerExtendsSymfonyRule
    #- App\PHPStan\NoNewinControllerRule

parameters:
    # https://phpstan.org/config-reference#rule-level
    level: max

    # https://phpstan.org/config-reference#analysed-files
    # Note that I have put my configuraiton file in the "./configuration" directory
    # if you have yours at the root of your project remove the "../"
    paths:
        - ../config
        - ../src
        - ../tests
        - ../public

    # https://github.com/phpstan/phpstan-symfony#configuration
    # Specific configuration for the Sumfony plugin
    symfony:
        # I use the prod env because I have false positive regarding the tests which
        # are executed in the test environment.
        container_xml_path: ../var/cache/prod/App_KernelProdDebugContainer.xml

    # https://phpstan.org/config-reference#vague-typehints
    checkMissingIterableValueType: true
    checkGenericClassInNonGenericObjectType: true # this parameter is activated at level 6

    # It's a special "dev" project, I have to ignore the following warnings because
    # the use of this functions is intended.
    # @see https://phpstan.org/user-guide/ignoring-errors
    ignoreErrors:
        - '#Should not use node with type "Expr_Exit", please change the code.#' # warnings for "die()"
        - '#Should not use node with type "Stmt_Echo", please change the code.#' # warnings for "echo()"
        - '#Should not use function "print_r", please change the code.#'         # warnings for "print_r()"
        - '#Should not use function "var_dump", please change the code.#'        # warnings for "var_dump()"
        - '#Should not use function "phpinfo", please change the code.#'         # warnings for "phpinfo()"
        - '#Variable method call on#'                                            # dev blog!

    # I don't use the Symfony PHPUnit bridge in this project, but if you do, you
    # probably will have to add the following bootstrap file:
    #bootstrapFiles:
        #- %rootDir%/../../../vendor/bin/.phpunit/phpunit/vendor/autoload.php

 Plus sur Stackoverflow   Lire la doc  Plus sur le web  Snippet aléatoire

... par COil
 Symfony  phpstan  static-analysis  cs  code-quality  tooling

  Utiliser l'API Fetch JavaScript de manière asynchrone

Demander une réponse JSON avec le client HTTP de test Symfony  